Charlotte man’s shotgun blasts hit child and police officers

A Charlotte man whose shotgun blasts injured a child and two police officers was sentenced to 37 years in prison on Wednesday.
Brandon Jamorris Brewer opened fire in Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood in 2014 after arguing with a woman in their home on Kingville Drive, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said.
Pellets or shrapnel hit a 10-year-old girl under one of her eyes when Brewer fired five shotgun rounds into a neighbor’s home, prosecutors said. He shot into the home after the people inside refused to give him a “blunt” and tried to close the door. A blunt is a hollowed-out cigar filled with marijuana.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer K. Stafford was hit twice by shotgun pellets that Brewer fired from his house, the district attorney’s office said. As more officers arrived and tried to help Stafford, they immediately came under fire, and CMPD Officer E. Bojaj was hit by a shotgun blast.
Police reached Brewer by phone and, with the help of friends and family, talked him into surrendering, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office. Police fired no shots during the encounter, and Brewer was uninjured.
Brewer, 30, went on trial this week in Mecklenburg County Superior Court. After the opening statement by assistant district attorney Glenn Cole III and the testimony of a witness, Brewer indicated he wanted to plead guilty.
Brewer pled guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, five counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
