Kings Mountain teen accused of killing dad

A Kings Mountain teenager was charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday in the killing of his father.
Police said they found Darren Reid Sarvis unresponsive in his home in the 300 block of North Carpenter Street at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Wednesday afternoon, Kings Mountain Detective Cpl. K.L. Hamrick charged 18-year-old Kelly Reid Sarvis in Darren Sarvis’s death. Kelly Sarvis also lives in the home, police said in a statement. He also was charged with felony larceny of a firearm.
Police are not saying how they believe Darren Sarvis died. “The case is still under further investigation,” the police statement said
Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Kings Mountain Police at 704-734-0444.
Darren Sarvis was 58, the Shelby Star reported. According to his Facebook page, Sarvis owned Sarvis and Sons Marine in Kings Mountain.
