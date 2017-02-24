Michael Peterson goes free after pleading guilty to manslaughter in wife’s death

Michael Peterson entered the highly anticipated plea Friday that resolves the murder charge that has lingered in his life for 15 years.
Through an Alford plea in which the Durham novelist refused to admit guilt, Peterson pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge that allowed him to walk out of Durham County Superior Court a free man.
Judge Orlando Hudson accepted the plea and sentenced Peterson to less than the eight years he spent in prison after a jury convicted him in 2003 of murdering his wife, Kathleen. The court also returned Peterson’s passport, which expired while the judicial system held it while he faced the murder charge.
“He does not feel number one that he got a fair trial … based on the conduct of the law enforcement officers involved the first time around, and he certainly is not willing to play again what he perceives to be an unfair or crooked table,” David Rudolf, the Chapel Hill attorney representing him, told Hudson. “He’s entering this plea because it is 15 years. He served eight years for a crime he did not commit. He’s 73 years old, and he has no faith in Durham law enforcement being interested in the truth as opposed to being interested in convicting him and twisting evidence to that purpose. I just want to make clear that’s why we’re entering this Alford plea.”
Kathleen Peterson was found dead at the base of a staircase inside the couple’s Durham home in December 2001. Peterson has always maintained that he had nothing to do with the death of his wife of seven years.
Assistant District Attorney Jim Dornfried told Hudson that prosecutors had enough evidence to show that Kathleen Peterson had been beaten to death.
The case is one that has raised questions about Durham police investigations and State Bureau of Investigation crime lab procedures for reporting test results not always favorable to prosecutors.
In 2011, Hudson vacated the 2003 jury verdict because of the testimony of Duane Deaver, an SBI blood analyst whose work was singled out in a 2010 audit as troublesome.
Hudson, who was at the bench for the plea on Friday, ruled that Deaver, who testified about the blood splattered on the walls along the staircase, had misled the jury that found Peterson guilty.
Peterson then was freed from prison in December 2011 to await a new trial.
Initially, Peterson was subject to electronic monitoring, suspended between a state of freedom and the possibility of further imprisonment. Those restrictions were removed by Hudson after several years.
Last year, Peterson’s defense team sought to have the charges dismissed, saying that shoddy storage of evidence in the case would make it impossible to get a fair trial a second time around.
But Hudson found that Peterson’s attorneys had failed to meet their burden of proof on those allegations. The judge added, though, that defense attorneys would likely use such issues at a second trial to raise questions about the evidence.
There has been talk about a possible plea arrangement over the years that would preclude the need for a second trial. Those negotiations broke down several times.
Peterson did not speak much at the hearing other than offering “yes” and “no” answers to the judge’s questions.
Kathleen’s sisters, though, had words for Peterson and others involved with the case at the stage of the hearing when victims have an opportunity to offer impact statements to the judge.
“It’s great that Michael Peterson finally acknowledges in court that there is enough evidence to convict him,” Lori Campbell said as she looked at her former brother-in-law. “Yet it’s wrong that after a jury sentenced him to life in prison for the murder of his wife that he gets to be a free man while Kathleen lies in her grave. Closure is for a door, not for my murdered sister.”
Candace Zamperini, the other sister, had much more to say in an emotional and forceful statement that included how much she missed her sister and hearing her plans for elaborate parties or recipe sharing.
Zamperini recalled the phone call she received from Peterson informing her of her sister’s death and telling her Kathleen had fallen down the stairs.
But not long after that, Zamperini began to question that story. Autopsy and crime scene photos, she said, “opened a Pandora’s box” filled with “doubt and anger.”
“All the evils of my sister’s death leaped into my eyes,” Zamperini said. “The horrors of my sister’s beating were home.”
Zamperini had harsh comments for Rudolf as well as the French documentary crew that had open access to Peterson and his meetings with lawyers from the early days and continued to follow the case through its many iterations.
She told Peterson that she was not impressed with his claims of innocence by entering the Alford plea.
“The words Alford plea, they’re meaningless. Alford, Schmalford, means nothing. It means guilty,” Zamperini said. “It means nothing. It means guilt. ...You are pleading to voluntary manslaughter. You will be treated as guilty for murdering my sister Kathleen, and you will be a convicted felon forever. This hearing today is as close to justice as anything that I think can be found.”
Zamperini closed with words for Peterson, telling him that not only could he now wear the scarlet letter “A” for adultery, but he could also bear “the black letter, ‘G,’ for guilty.”
“Not perfect justice,” Zamperini said before sitting down. “But justice.”
