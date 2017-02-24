Police responded to 700 drug, assault and shots-fired calls at Burke County motel

Authorities on Friday padlocked the doors of a Burke County motel where law officers and fire and rescue responded to 700 drug, assault and other calls over 11 years.
The Burke County District Attorney’s Office wants Lowman’s Motor Court on U.S. 70 East in Hildebran declared a public nuisance because of a ‘‘breach of peace.” The motel will remain padlocked until a March 6 court hearing.
A breach of peace is “a repeated and continued disturbance of the public,” the district attorney’s office said Friday.
Joe Marusak: 704-987-3670, @jmarusak
