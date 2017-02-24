Lake Norman man who raped 2-year-old sentenced to at least 50 years

A Lake Norman man who raped a 2-year-old girl on numerous occasions was sentenced on Friday to at least 50 years in prison.
Zachary Allen Blankenship, 32, of Sherrills Ford was sentenced after a Catawba County jury found him guilty of rape of a child by an adult offender, three counts of sexual offense with a child by an adult offender and four counts of indecent liberties with a child. The jury deliberated for about two hours.
Blankenship raped and committed other sexual assaults against the toddler on multiple occasions in November 2013, the Catawba County District Attorney’s Office said.
