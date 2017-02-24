Man accused of selling fake UNC-Duke basketball tickets on Craigslist

A man is accused of selling bogus tickets on Craigslist to the March 4 UNC-Duke men’s basketball game for $275.
Adam Sanchez, 25, of Durham, was arrested by Carrboro police on felony charges of attempt to obtain property by false pretense and criminal use of counterfeit trademark. Sanchez was placed in the Orange County Jail on $15,000 bail.
When he was arrested, Sanchez had numerous counterfeit tickets to the UNC vs. Duke basketball game on him, police said.
Sanchez was arrested after a Carrboro Police investigator saw a suspicious post on Craigslist and contacted the seller. At the arranged meeting, the investigator determined the tickets were counterfeit and arrested Sanchez.
“There have been several recent media stories regarding the danger of buying counterfeit tickets to high-profile games such as the Duke vs. UNC men’s basketball game,” Carrboro Police said in a statement on Friday. “Anyone buying tickets is advised to use caution when buying from another person. It is recommended that tickets only be purchased from a trusted source.”
Police released Sanchez’s arrest photo in hopes other additional incidents will be reported. Anyone who bought tickets from Sanchez is asked to call the law enforcement agency with jurisdiction where the tickets were purchased.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
