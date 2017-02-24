Suspect smacks into tree after robbing Wells Fargo, BB&T at gunpoint

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a suspect smacked into a tree after robbing Wells Fargo and BB&T Bank branches at gunpoint on Friday.
Casner Cooper Jr., 36, was arrested after hitting the tree during a brief police pursuit after the robberies. Cooper was being interviewed at CMPD headquarters later Friday before being jailed.
A BB&T Bank in the 6800 block of Fairview Road was robbed at gunpoint at 2:32 p.m., and a Wells Fargo in the 2900 block of South Boulevard at 3:22 p.m., police said.
When he left Wells Fargo, the man fired a shot in the parking lot, but no one was injured. The man drove away in a red Camaro.
Police immediately broadcast a description of the suspect and car to other officers. Westover Division police soon spotted the car and tried to stop it, but the driver kept going. The driver hit the tree in the 2800 block of Phillips Avenue, off Remount Road, and was taken into custody without further incident. No other cars were involved in the wreck.
Anyone with information about the case or Cooper is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments