Crime

February 24, 2017 11:13 PM

3 shot, seriously injured in southwest Charlotte

WBTV

Three people were taken to the hospital after they were shot in southwest Charlotte Friday night.

The shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. near the intersection of Yorkdale Drive and Spring Creek Lane, which is in the Olde Whitehall neighborhood off of South Tryon Street.

Medic confirmed that three people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

The victims’ names have not been released.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if any suspects are being sought.

