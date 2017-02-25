Indian Trail councilwoman arrested in daughter’s assault

Indian Trail councilwoman Amy Renee Stanton was arrested and charged with simple assault after a fight with her daughter on Saturday, Observer news partner WBTV reported .
Union County sheriff’s deputies arrested the 41-year-old Stanton in her home at 11:42 a.m. after her daughter called to report the assault, according to WBTV.
Deputies found Stanton’s daughter, Jacklyn Stanton Chapman, at a neighbor’s house. Chapman, 22, also was charged with simple assault.
Mom and daughter suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
Simple assault is a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by probation and up to 30 days in jail. Neither woman was listed in the Union County Jail on Saturday night.
The town issued this statement on Saturday night:
“We ask that our residents keep Councilwoman Stanton and her family in their thoughts and prayers, and please respect her family's privacy. The Town of Indian Trail will not be making any further comment at this time.”
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments