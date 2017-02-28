Sex offender accused of biting officer at Lincoln County jail

A registered sex offender is accused of biting an officer at the Lincoln County jail this week.
Christopher Neil Chastain, 29, of Stanley, also swung and spit at officers when they went to take him from his cell so warrants could be served on him by N.C. Probation and Parole officers, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.
As sheriff’s officers tried to get Chastain under control, he bit one of them twice in the right arm, leaving red marks, according to the sheriff’s office. When officers tried to get him into a probation officer’s car, Chastain spit at them, striking one of the officers.
Chastain was charged with felony malicious conduct by a prisoner by emitting bodily fluids and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault. He was given an additional $9,000 bail.
Probation and Parole officers arrested Chastain on Sunday for interfering with a lifetime electronic monitoring device that he was ordered to wear by the Lincoln County courts in 2009. He was jailed on a $50,000 bail on that charge.
