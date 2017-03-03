Man’s price for downloading child porn: 9 years, 3 months in prison

A man was sentenced to nine years and three months in federal prison this week for downloading child pornography in his Lincolnton home, U.S. Attorney Jill Rose said Friday.
Daniel Lee Rathbone, 38, pled guilty in October to receipt of child pornography.
According to court records, police learned in June 2015 that Rathbone was using an online peer-to-peer network to download child pornography.
Two months later, officers executed a search warrant at Rathbone’s home and found 181 images and 261 videos of child pornography on a desktop computer. Some of the images and videos showed prepubescent minors engaging in sadistic and masochistic acts, according to court documents.
The FBI and Gastonia Police Department led the investigation.
Chief U.S. District Judge Frank Whitney also ordered Rathbone to serve a lifetime of supervised release and to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.
