Iredell man gets at least 17 years for sexually assaulting 5 year old

A 55-year-old northern Iredell County man will spend at least 17 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old, the (Statesville) Record & Landmark reported.
Joseph Francis Sexton of Olin pled guilty in Iredell County Superior Court recently to first-degree sex offense.
Sheriff’s investigators arrested Sexton in January 2016. The sheriff’s office received a report about the assault in December 2015 and interviewed the child at Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center in Statesville.
