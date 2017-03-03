Crime

March 3, 2017 3:21 PM

Iredell man gets at least 17 years for sexually assaulting 5 year old

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

A 55-year-old northern Iredell County man will spend at least 17 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old, the (Statesville) Record & Landmark reported.

Joseph Francis Sexton of Olin pled guilty in Iredell County Superior Court recently to first-degree sex offense.

Sheriff’s investigators arrested Sexton in January 2016. The sheriff’s office received a report about the assault in December 2015 and interviewed the child at Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center in Statesville.

