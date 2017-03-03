Charlotte cocaine trafficker to spend at least 7 years in prison

A Charlotte cocaine trafficker was sentenced Friday to seven years and three months in prison after a jury found him guilty of drug and weapons offenses, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said.
After a week-long trial, the Superior Court jury found Jamier Stevon Heard, 33, guilty of trafficking in cocaine by possession, trafficking in cocaine by transportation, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine with the intent to sell or deliver, carrying a concealed gun and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Heard in February 2015 after seeing drug sales at the home. Police found 32.44 grams of cocaine in the center console of Heard’s car, beside digital scales and $193 in cash, according to prosecutors.
Officers found a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol beneath the driver’s seat.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments