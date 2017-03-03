Charlotte teens accused of broadcasting their attack on girl on Facebook Live

Police have arrested three Charlotte teens accused of attacking a 17-year-old girl in the waiting room of Carolinas Medical Center and broadcasting the assault on Facebook Live, WSOC-TV reported Friday.
“I couldn’t watch it,” Urhonda Phillips told the station of the Feb. 15 assault’s Facebook broadcast.
Her daughter was attacked when she went to the hospital to visit a friend, Phillips told WSOC-TV. The accused attackers included one of her daughter’s cousins, Phillips said.
The girl was hit with a trash can lid, punched repeatedly and robbed of her cell phone, wallet and book bag, according to Phillips.
“My younger daughter came in the room and said, ‘Mom, look what’s going on on Facebook,’ ” Phillips recounted. “And when I saw them yelling at her, I gave the phone to my husband. I couldn’t watch it.”
Police used the video to identify and arrest the suspects, WSOC-TV reported.
One suspect, Kaila Carlissa Robinson, 16, of Ramseur, appeared in court Friday, according to the station, which didn’t identify the other suspects.
Robinson was in Mecklenburg County Jail on charges of simple assault, second-degree kidnapping, common law robbery and felony conspiracy, jail records show.
CMC is looking into the incident, a spokesman told the Observer on Friday night.
Phillips, who said her daughter has recovered, can’t understand why the attackers would use Facebook to broadcast their bullying.
“A lot of these kids are doing things because they feel if they put it on Live, they’ll get a lot of followers, and people will give them street cred, and they can do what they want,” Phillips said.
Staff writer Karen Garloch contributed.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
