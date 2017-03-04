Charlotte woman charged with felony death by vehicle, DUI

A Charlotte woman who wrecked her car after driving from the scene of a shooting was charged late Friday in connection with the death of one of her passengers.
The Feb. 14 crash on East W.T. Harris Boulevard in the University area killed 18-year-old Kasey Anne Vance. She was in the back seat of a 2010 Honda Civic driven by Kristin Renee Bradley, 22.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Bradley after she was released from Carolinas Medical Center on Friday. Police charged her with felony death by vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, driving while impaired, reckless driving and no operator’s license. Bradley was in the Mecklenburg County jail on Saturday on $68,000 bail.
Police said Bradley sped from the shooting in the 3600 block of Arklow Road and was chased by the shooting victim’s father when she lost control of the Honda. Arklow Road is off West W.T. Harris Boulevard in northeast Charlotte.
The Honda slid off the road, hit several trees and rolled onto its side. Medic pronounced Vance dead at the scene. Bradley and front-seat passenger Michelle Carlina Morales, 20, were hospitalized with serious injuries. Morales’s condition was unavailable on Saturday.
Police have not released the names of the shooting victim or the victim’s father, nor have they detailed what happened during the incident. No one has been charged in that case. The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury, police said.
Anyone who saw the crash or has information about the case is asked to call CMPD Detective Andrew Oberer at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
