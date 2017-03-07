Worried about ID theft? A peek inside Alexsandera Mobley’s purse shows you should be

Based on her arrest record, Alexsandera Mobley may hold an expanded view of her rights to other people’s money.
Twice in the last three weeks, the 27-year-old Charlotte woman was pulled over on traffic stops. Each time her car was found to runneth over with fraudulent driver’s licenses and credit cards, police say.
On Feb. 20, when Mobley was pulled over by a state trooper, a search of her car revealed nine different phony licenses and 15 credit cards bearing other people’s personal information, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police affidavit released Tuesday.
Last Friday, she was stopped again by CMPD. This time, the bulk of the phony licenses and credit cards were tucked in the driver’s door pocket, and they featured the same photographs as the first batch, Detective J.M. King’s affidavit says.
The resulting search of Mobley’s apartment should send shivers through anyone worried about having their identity stolen. Police say they found numerous pages of medical documents, cell phone contracts and credit reports – presumably belonging to other people. They also discovered that the apartment on Pearl Street where Mobley lived had been rented in another woman’s name. That woman lived in California and said she had never heard of Mobley or allowed her personal information to be used to pay for the apartment, King says.
A check of Mecklenburg jail records indicate that Mobley has been arrested at least eight times. The charges range from traffic violations to communicating threats and resisting arrest, to robbery with a dangerous weapon, shoplifting and trespassing.
