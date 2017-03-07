$1.25 million in cocaine found in woman’s SUV during I-77 traffic stop

Iredell County sheriff’s deputies found $1.25 million in cocaine hidden in a woman’s SUV during a stop on Interstate 77 on Monday.
Sherrie Shawnte Reed, 37, of Upper Rochester, N.Y., “was very evasive in her answers” when deputies inquired about several items in her Toyota Rav 4, Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a written statement on Tuesday. The statement did not say why deputies stopped Reed’s SUV at mile marker 65 in the northern end of the county.
Reed told deputies she had been in Florida and was traveling to another state. She said the car was a rental but offered no paperwork showing that to be true, according to the sheriff.
Deputies found at least $1,700 in cash in a jacket and 11 pounds of cocaine in several vacuum-sealed blocks under the carpet of the rear seat, the sheriff said.
Reed was charged with felony trafficking cocaine by possession and felony trafficking cocaine by transporting. She was jailed on $250,000 bail. She also is wanted in Florida for theft and has been convicted in New York for fraud and larceny, Campbell said.
“I guarantee it’s one of the largest seizures (of cocaine) in the state this year,” Campbell told the (Statesville) Record & Landmark. “This is one of the largest seizures we’ve had in quite a while.”
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
