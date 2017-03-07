Fake News alert: Man lied about being forced to steal from Lake Norman mail boxes, sheriff says

A Lake Norman man told sheriff’s investigators he was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to steal from mailboxes near Cowan’s Ford Country Club on the lake early Saturday, but investigators accuse him of doing it on his own.
Carson Charles Jackson, 22, of Denver, N.C., was arrested on Monday and charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and uttering a forged instrument, both felonies, and misdemeanor filing a false report to law enforcement. He is free on $2,500 bail.
Jackson told investigators he was forced to take a check stolen from a mailbox and deposit it into his bank account at an ATM, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. He then tried without success to withdraw funds out of his account via the same ATM, according to investigators.
Sheriff’s Detective Richard Calhoun obtained a search warrant for Jackson’s cell phone and found information indicating Jackson had not been kidnapped. Jackson admitted to the caper during a second interview with investigators, the sheriff’s office said.
Twenty-five pieces of mail were removed from mailboxes on Sandestin Lane, Shoreline Drive, Eaglecrest Drive, Broadmoor Lane, Prestwick Lane and Club Drive, according to investigators. The mail was strewn along the sides of the roads.
