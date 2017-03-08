School bus driver charged with child abuse after unruly child ordered off bus

An Iredell-Statesville teacher’s assistant-bus driver was charged with misdemeanor child abuse after authorities said she forced an unruly child off her bus on Wednesday morning.
Maria Victoria Sanchez, 43, of Statesville was jailed on $2,000 bail and has a May 1 court appearance. She was immediately suspended from the school system, an Iredell-Statesville spokeswoman told reporters.
Sanchez is accused of ordering a 12-year-old student at East Iredell Middle School off her bus at 8 a.m. on Skyland Drive, off Bell Farm Road, Sheriff Darren Campbell said. Bell Farm Road is off U.S. 64 (Mocksville Highway) east of Statesville.
The boy then walked to the nearest house. A caller told deputies that an unknown child knocked on the door and said his school bus driver made him get off the bus for misbehaving, Campbell said. The boy asked if he could call his mother to pick him up.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home and turned the child over to family members.
