NC prosecutor’s office raided by SBI; agents target DA’s computer

Prosecutors often deal with raids by law enforcement. But on Wednesday, the Rockingham County District Attorney’s office was the target of one.
Allegations surrounding the office include the hiring of the wives of two district attorneys and possible theft of state funds, the Greensboro News & Record reported.
Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation searched the office of District Attorney Craig Blitzer, targeting a computer in his possession, the paper said. It said a search warrant was issued for an SBI investigation that began in July 2016 into fraudulent activity in Blitzer’s office and Person/Caswell County DA Wallace Bradsher’s office.
Also Wednesday, the paper stated Rockingham County Superior Court was canceled through March 20, according to the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts.
Wake County’s prosecutor began overseeing the investigation in February; one of Bradsher’s former employees filed a whistleblower lawsuit in Wake claiming she was fired after Bradsher found out she had reported him to the SBI, the paper reported.
That civil suit alleged a scheme where each prosecutors hired the other man’s wife for jobs where they seldom worked but netted the families more than $100,000 in salaries, according to the paper.
Rockingham County is north of Greensboro.
