Woman found dead in car trunk in Ballantyne died of head injuries from assault

A 65-year-old south Charlotte woman whose body was found in the trunk of her car at a Ballantyne shopping center died of “blunt force injuries” to her head from an assault, an autopsy by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office shows.
Nia Hantzopoulos was reported missing by her husband in December. She was later seen at a Goodwill store in Pineville with a man who was eventually charged in her killing, according to a police search warrant affidavit. The two remained in the store for about 10 minutes before they left at the same time, Charlotte-Mecklenburg homicide Detective M.R. Grande said in the affidavit, which cites video surveillance and witnesses.
Humberto Alvarez Mendoza, 45, faces a first-degree murder charge in Hantzopoulo’s death. He remained in the Mecklenburg County jail on Thursday.
Mendoza’s roommate told police that Mendoza asked him to carry something from their apartment in the 10000 block of Oak Run Drive. That’s 1.1 miles from the Goodwill store.
“They went outside to a vehicle that was backed into a parking space about 15 feet from the apartment, and he helped Mendoza load a heavy object wrapped in a white sheet in the trunk of the vehicle,” Grande said in the affidavit. Mendoza’s roommate said Mendoza told him the object was a deer, but the roommate told police that his experience with deer hunting “made him think the object was too heavy and not shaped like a deer.”
Mendoza left in the car, and the roommate said he didn’t see him again for days. While Mendoza was away from the apartment, the roommate saw what appeared to be a blood stain in the carpet in Mendoza’s bedroom, according to the affidavit.
When the roommate returned from work one afternoon later in December, “he said Mendoza was there and was going in and out of the apartment,” the affidavit says. “He did not see the vehicle, and he said the carpet appeared to have been cleaned. Mendoza then left, and the (roommate) had not seen him since.”
Hantzopoulos’ Toyota Avalon was found in the 13900 block of Conlan Circle in Ballantyne.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Mendoza with help from South Carolina law enforcement, after learning he was in Myrtle Beach.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
