Charlotte student Gus Zamudio’s freedom swings on key bond hearing early Friday morning

Gus Zamudio’s best – and perhaps last – chance for freedom in the coming months takes place in a southeast Georgia courtroom early Friday morning, 400 miles from Charlotte.
Now, friends and supporters of the Northwest School of the Arts senior were scrambling Thursday to make an overnight trip so they can be on hand for his pivotal bond hearing, which begins at 8 a.m. Friday.
Zamudio, 18, remains in federal immigration custody in Lumpkin, Ga. He faces deportation to his native Mexico after his arrest Feb. 25 on charges that he embezzled more than $2,900 from a Harris Teeter store in Myers Park where he worked.
In the process of being freed from the Mecklenburg County Jail on the embezzlement charge, Zamudio was taken into custody by the U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement.
He is scheduled to graduate from Northwest in the spring. His arrest, however, has made him eligible for a stepped-up effort by the Trump administration to deport undocumented immigrants with criminal records.
On Friday, Charlotte immigration attorney Carnell Johnson will argue that Zamudio should be allowed to return to Charlotte until his deportation hearing. Johnson earlier described his client’s chances as “an uphill fight.”
Before his arrest, Zamudio was under the protection of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, a renewable two-year program started by the Obama administration that protected certain immigrants from deportation who had come into the country with their parents. DACA participants are also eligible for work permits.
Under the previous administration, participants lost DACA protections when convicted of a felony. Johnson said the Trump administration is revoking the status at the time of arrest.
Rob Heroy, one of Zamudio’s criminal attorneys, said Thursday that his client has “a lot riding on (Friday).”
If he is freed, Zamudio can return home, deal with the criminal charges and reapply for DACA protection, Heroy said. If the judge refuses bond, a successful appeal is unlikely, meaning Zamudio would face a significant amount of time in custody awaiting his deportation hearing. He could also choose to stop fighting the case and agree to be deported to Mexico.
“He is in a spot you don’t want to be in,” Heroy said.
Zamudio’s case has inspired rallies at the school, speeches at government meetings, and a letter-writing campaign asking Harris Teeter to drop the charges.
Meanwhile, Charlotte community activist Braxton Winston said Thursday he has been contacted by school friends of Zamudio who were eager to make the six-hour, overnight drive overnight to be in the Georgia courtroom on Friday.
Winston said he and the students had learned of the bond hearing early Thursday evening, and he was trying to figure how big the travel group would be and how they would get to Lumpkin.
Heroy said he will be meeting with the Mecklenburg District Attorney’s Office first thing Friday to discuss the embezzlement charges. He declined to say whether he will also be contacting Harris Teeter. If the charges were either dropped or in some way resolved, Heroy said, it would improve Zamudio’s immigration standing.
“This is a young kid,” Heroy said. “Merits of the case aside, these are pretty severe consequences for what went on.”
Asked if the presence of supporters in the court on Friday would help Zamudio’s prospects, he said, “I don’t think it would hurt.”
Michael Gordon: 704-358-5095, @MikeGordonOBS
