Drug trafficker thought he found purrfect place to hide meth: In kitty’s litter box

A Statesville man caught with 10,000 doses of crystal meth in a cat litter box faces up to life in prison for trafficking the drug as part of a five-county drug distribution ring.
Carlos Antonio Flores, 34, was found guilty by a federal grand jury in Statesville on Thursday of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
The ring operated from April to October 2015, mainly in Iredell, Alexander, Caldwell, Catawba and Ashe counties, U.S. Attorney Jill Rose said Friday.
Flores and other ring members distributed at least 15 kilograms of meth, with a total street value of $1.5 million, prosecutors said.
Flores was arrested on Oct. 30, 2015, while distributing more than a kilogram of 96-percent pure crystal “ice” meth concealed in a cat litter box, court records show.
Flores also faces a $10 million fine.
Joe Marusak
