Phone scammers claim to be from Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office

Several Lake Norman business owners and residents have been victimized by a nationwide jury duty scam, the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce said Friday.
The caller sounds “very professional” in claiming to be from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, the chamber said in an email alert to its members. The caller told the victims they owed fines for failing to appear for jury duty.
A new report from the Federal Trade Commission says complaints about such impostor scams surpassed identity theft for the first time, CBS News reported Thursday. The FTC looked at more than three million consumer complaints. American consumers reported losing more than $744 million overall to fraud in 2016, averaging roughly $1,000 per victim.
The U.S. Marshals Service on Friday said the telephone scammers claim to be U.S. marshals, court officers and law enforcement officials. Victims have been told they can avoid arrest by paying a fine by using a reloadable credit card, and were urged to call a number to provide their credit card number.
Give no personal or financial information to a caller you don’t know, even if the caller sounds legitimate, the marshals service warned. Court orders can be verified through the U.S. District Clerk’s Office.
