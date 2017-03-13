Crime

March 13, 2017 6:12 PM

Special needs teacher accused of assaulting handicapped child

WBTV

MCADENVILLE

A special needs teacher in Gaston County is accused of assaulting a handicapped child.

Cramerton Police said Penny Barker, 42, has been charged with two counts of assault on a person under 12 years of age and two counts of assault on a handicapped person. Barker is listed as a teacher of exceptional children for kindergarten and first-grade students at McAdenville Elementary in Gaston County.

According to an arrest warrant, Barker is accused of picking up a child by his ears, causing “a laceration to his lower ear and bleeding.”

Another warrant accused her of taking a stuffed animal that had been soaked in cold water and squeezing it over a child’s head.

According to school records, Barker was suspended with pay from Jan. 24 until Feb. 6. She was suspended a second time on Feb. 6 and is still on suspension.

Barker has been with Gaston County Schools since July 2001 and is a tenured teacher with the school district. She has been at McAdenville Elementary since July 2012.

There are no other demotions or demerits on her school record.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sheriff Carmichael on department's role after ICE arrests

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos