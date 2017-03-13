Special needs teacher accused of assaulting handicapped child

A special needs teacher in Gaston County is accused of assaulting a handicapped child.
Cramerton Police said Penny Barker, 42, has been charged with two counts of assault on a person under 12 years of age and two counts of assault on a handicapped person. Barker is listed as a teacher of exceptional children for kindergarten and first-grade students at McAdenville Elementary in Gaston County.
According to an arrest warrant, Barker is accused of picking up a child by his ears, causing “a laceration to his lower ear and bleeding.”
Another warrant accused her of taking a stuffed animal that had been soaked in cold water and squeezing it over a child’s head.
According to school records, Barker was suspended with pay from Jan. 24 until Feb. 6. She was suspended a second time on Feb. 6 and is still on suspension.
Barker has been with Gaston County Schools since July 2001 and is a tenured teacher with the school district. She has been at McAdenville Elementary since July 2012.
There are no other demotions or demerits on her school record.
Comments