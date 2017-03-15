Former Ballantyne preschool teacher accused of molesting 2 more boys

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified two more boys police said were sexually molested by a former teacher at a Ballantyne preschool.
Joseph Starnes, 35, a former teacher at Primrose School of Ballantyne, was originally arrested on Friday and charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child. The charges involve two boys, ages 7 and 8, having been “forcibly fondled,” police said.
On Wednesday afternoon, police signed warrants charging Starnes with molesting two more boys, ages 6 and 9. The warrants charge Starnes with four counts of indecent liberties with a student by a teacher and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.
Police said they will serve the warrants on Starnes at the Mecklenburg County jail, where he remains on the earlier charges.
“We are deeply troubled to see this news unfold as it has,” Mary Schroeder, franchise owner of Primrose School of Ballantyne, said in a statement this week. “Nothing is more important to us than the safety and security of the children entrusted to our care.”
Starnes had an “issue-free record” when the N.C. Child Development and Early Education Health and Human Services office provided a background check on him when Primrose was hiring him in May 2014, Schroeder said. “And his previous employers actually said they would hire him again.
“We pride ourselves on an open-door policy with parents, and in his time at our school, evaluations of Mr. Starnes have been positive,” Schroeder said. “We are fully cooperating with the authorities and are awaiting the findings of their investigation.”
The preschool also offers an after-school program and summer camps for children ages 5 through 12.
Anyone with information about the cases or Starnes is asked to call police at 704-336-4466.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments