Charlotte teen linked by police to woman’s killing

A Charlotte teen was arrested and charged Wednesday with accessory after the fact of murder in the killing of Tru Quan Lee, whose body was found Aug. 17 in Cabarrus County.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested 18-year-old Humberto Ulloa-Esteban without incident on Wednesday morning. Police released no details about what prompted the charge.
In a statement announcing Ulloa-Esteban’s arrest, police said another suspect, Alejandro Rosales Castillo, also 18, is still wanted for murder in Lee’s killing. He is believed to be in Mexico or El Salvador.
Castillo, Lee and another suspect, Ahmia Feaster, worked together at a Charlotte restaurant. Feaster turned herself in to authorities in Aguas Calientes, Mexico, and was extradited to North Carolina. She faces accessory and other charges.
