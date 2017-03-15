Mystery surrounds 90-year-old man’s body found under a bridge

The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man whose body was found under a Gaston County bridge on Monday as 90-year-old Ray Ronald Jackson.
Authorities issued a Silver Alert for Jackson after he went missing on March 5. Jackson suffered memory loss after he underwent brain surgery several years ago, authorities said.
A structural inspection crew from the state Department of Transportation found the body under a bridge in the 500 block of Landers Chapel Road .
Gaston County Police said Wednesday the investigation into Jackson’s death is ongoing, and the cause of death will not be immediately released.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
