Woman arrested in fatal north Charlotte shooting

Police on Thursday charged a Harrisburg woman with murder in connection with Tuesday’s fatal shooting of Germany Joaquin Byers.
Byers, 37, of Charlotte, was shot at LaSalle Street and Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte. He was pronounced dead at Carolinas Medical Center.
Kyerra Channing Michelle Guinn, 22, was arrested without incident on Thursday morning and interviewed at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police headquarters. She was jailed without bail on murder and felony conspiracy charges.
Police are not saying what they believe was the motive behind the shooting.
Metro Division patrol officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at 12:23 p.m. and found a man later identified as Byers with a gunshot wound.
Guinn served 45 days in jail after she was found guilty of misdemeanor larceny in 2013, court records show. She has trials pending on 2016 charges of resisting a public officer and fleeing the scene of a wreck as a passenger.
Byers was found guilty of violating a domestic violence protective order in 2013, felony breaking and entering in 2014 and misdemeanor assault on a female in 2011, records show.
Anyone with information about Tuesday’s homicide is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments