70 people in one house? That led investigators to Charlotte taxi fraud scheme

Seventy people listing the same Waxhaw address helped state investigators crack a Charlotte taxi and limousine fraud scheme.
Criminal investigators with the N.C. Department of Insurance accuse the 70 taxi and limousine drivers of deliberately evading higher automobile insurance premiums in Charlotte by listing their addresses as 8814 Silver Charm Lane in Waxhaw, Union County.
N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrests on Friday. Each driver was charged with one count of misdemeanor rate evasion in Mecklenburg County, Causey said. The charge is punishable by a $1,000 fine.
The home at that address has 4,069 square feet of living space, Union County property tax records show. The home is in the Providence Downs subdivision and has five bedrooms and two full and one half bathrooms. The house and its 0.9 acres have a total assessed value of $723,200.
A statement from Causey’s office announcing the arrests listed the drivers’ names but not the cab or limousine companies for which they drive.
The office also did not release when investigators believe the scheme started or how much money the drivers are accused of saving.
An estimated 10 cents of every dollar paid in premiums goes toward the payment of fraudulent claims, Causey’s office said. The Department of Insurance employs 20 sworn state law enforcement officers who investigate and prosecute claims of insurance and bail bonding fraud.
To report suspected fraud, call the Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers can remain anonymous. Information also is available at www.ncdoi.com.
