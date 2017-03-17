Union County drug investigation nets 6 suspects

Six suspects were arrested Thursday night by Union County sheriff’s narcotics detectives after investigators watched a drug deal in Wesley Chapel.
The suspects were riding in two cars, and once the transaction ended, detectives stopped the cars. Investigators found 27 grams of heroin and marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
These suspects were booked into the Union County Jail:
▪ Zayne Michael-Shayne Cranford, 19, of Monroe, conspiracy to traffic in heroin, maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
▪ Jamie Renee Elliott, 26, of Monroe, possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia.
▪ Hugh Brian Roberts, 20, of Charlotte, trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transportation, possession of drug paraphernalia.
▪ Joshua Paul Hudson, 32, of Monroe, felony possession of heroin, possession of marijuana up to a half ounce; possession of drug paraphernalia.
▪ Matthew Henry Rape, 34, of Monroe, felony possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
▪ Michael Patrick Conroy, 22, of Marvin, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments