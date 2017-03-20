Huntersville police seek armed Hamburglar who held up McDonald’s

Huntersville police are searching for an armed robber who entered a McDonald’s through the drive-through window and robbed the restaurant of cash early Monday.
The robber had a black rifle when he held up the restaurant in the 14200 block of Boren Street at 2:45 a.m., police said.
The robber wore a black hooded jacket, gloves, black shoes and black athletic pants with white stripes down the legs.
Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call Huntersville police Lt. A.S. Dempski at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
