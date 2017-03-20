Family, friends say goodbye to Iaroslav Mosiiuk

Josue Javier Diaz, 28, died on Jan. 26 after an incident that started about 1:15 p.m. on Albemarle Road. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the car in which Diaz and another person were riding side-swiped an undercover detective’s unmarked car. Police say Diaz got out of his car and fired his .22-caliber revolver at the officer.
Newly released video shows shooting of Michael Laney by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Prosecutors say CMPD Officer Anthony Holzhauer was legally justified when he killed Laney in 2012. But Laney’s family says he was a victim of excessive force.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are continuing their search for the two men who shot and killed Anthony Frazier, the 14-year-old son of a Kannapolis police officer, in the Eastwood Acres neighborhood. DAVID T. FOSTER III/dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Researchers have found that solitary confinement can be psychologically damaging - particularly for the young. That's why President Obama has banned and the North Carolina prison system are doing away with it for juvenile offenders. But in Mecklenburg County's Jail North, the practice continues. Listen to Capt. Jeff Eason talk about why.