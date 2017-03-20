Did prisoner who left restaurant work-release job not like the salads?

Authorities were searching Monday night for a prisoner who left his work-release job at Ruth’s Salads in Charlotte.
Brian Sweeting, 44, is a minimum-custody inmate assigned to Gaston Correctional Center in Gastonia, said Keith Acree, spokesman for the N.C. Department of Public Safety. He walked off the job on Monday afternoon.
Sweeting is serving six years for drug trafficking and possession of stolen goods and was due for release in June 2018.
Anyone with information on Sweeting's whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement, or the Gaston Correctional Center at 704-922-3861.
