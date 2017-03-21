Attorneys hope Charlotte teen’s plea deal could help him avoid deportation to Mexico

Charlotte high school student Gus Zamudio on Tuesday pleaded guilty to misdemeanor larceny, an agreement with prosecutors the teenager’s attorneys say could help keep him in the country.
Zamudio, a student at Northwest School of the Arts, was previously charged with embezzling more than $2,900, a felony, from the Harris Teeter store in Myers Park where he worked. He was taken into custody by federal immigration officials and now is being held in a Georgia prison pending a deportation hearing. The plea in his criminal case was entered Tuesday by two of his attorneys.
After poring over the terms, Mecklenburg District Judge Alicia Brooks accepted the arrangement and granted Zamudio what is known as “a prayer for judgment continued.” That’s a type of legal limbo which falls between a conviction and an acquittal. Put another way, it’s a conviction without a sentence – if Zamudio doesn’t break the law again. Brooks also ordered Zamudio to pay $190 in court costs.
Zamudio’s case has become one of the focal points of a community-wide debate on President Donald Trump’s stepped-up immigration enforcement, which has led to hundreds of immigrants being taken into custody for possible deportation. Supporters of the president’s efforts say they are helping make the country safer. Critics say the government is punishing targets like Zamudio before they are convicted of crimes.
The 18-year-old native of Mexico was scheduled to graduate from Northwest this spring.
Earlier this month, a federal immigration judge in Georgia denied Zamudio a bond. Tuesday’s plea could change that, said Charlotte attorneys Rob Heroy and Jonathan Hipps. In exchange for Zamudio’s plea, prosecutors reduced the charge to a misdemeanor. Thanks to money raised by Zamudio’s family, fellow students and teachers at Northwest, Harris Teeter has been repaid in full, according to testimony.
Heroy says given Zamudio’s change of legal circumstances, the student could have a new immigration bond hearing within the week. If a bond is granted, Zamudio could return to Charlotte and prepare for his deportation hearing. If he is ordered to return to Mexico, the lesser charge makes it possible that he could one day legally return, Hipps and Heroy said.
In a statement released after the hearing, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said it had analyzed the case and conferred with Harris Teeter before offering Zamudio the chance to plead to a lesser charge. The handling of the case was “consistent ... with other such cases involving first-time, non-violent offenders” who repay their victims, the statement said, and had nothing to do with Zamudio’s immigration standing.
Hipps said the money was taken from the grocery’s self check-out stations and that other employees beside Zamudio may have been involved.
The hearing took a matter of minutes. While the attorneys and judge talked, a Spanish translator explained the proceedings to Maria Aguilar, Zamudio’s mother.
Given a chance to speak to the courtroom, Aguilar told Brooks with the help of the translator that Zamudio had been highly active at Northwest, and had never done anything like this before.
“I don’t think my son took the money,” she said.
After the hearing, Heroy said he Skyped with Zamudio a few days ago.
“He was upbeat,” Heroy said. “I mean, he was as upbeat as he could for a young kid who’s in a maximum security detention center.
“There’s a lot of barbed wire.”
Michael Gordon: 704-358-5095, @MikeGordonOBS
