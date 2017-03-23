Man used ‘gratification device’ on 11-year-old girl

A 46-year-old Morganton man who used a “gratification device” on an 11-year-old girl was sentenced this week to at least 11 years in prison.
Marty Baird Peters was sentenced in Burke County Superior Court after pleading guilty to first-degree sex offense with a child, the Burke County District Attorney’s Office said.
Peters was arrested after the girl told a school student resource officer Peters had her watch pornographic movies with him in January 2016 and later used a sexual gratification device to touch her private area, according to prosecutors.
The Burke County Department of Social Services did a “home assessment” and found pornographic materials Peters said belonged to him.
Authorities interviewed the victim at the Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center in Morganton and then arrested Peters.
