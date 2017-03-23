Did you buy a purse or watch from this Charlotte woman?

Tammy Renee Howard sold name-brand handbags, purses, wallets, sunglasses and watches through her Charlotte-based Store on Wheels business.
Or so customers thought, until Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and federal agents showed up at her door with a search warrant in June 2015.
Authorities seized at least 200 pieces of counterfeit trademarked merchandise from her home and arrested Howard on a charge of felony counterfeit use of a trademark.
An expert in the identification of counterfeit trademarked goods confirmed that all of the items were counterfeit trademarked goods that Howard bought in New York or ordered from China, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office. Howard then sold the merchandise through her business, prosecutors said Thursday.
A Mecklenburg County Superior Court jury this month found the 45-year-old Howard guilty as charged.
A judge sentenced Howard to at least six months in prison, but suspended the sentence if she completes three years of supervised probation. As a condition of her probation, Howard must serve 45 days in the Mecklenburg County jail, the district attorney’s office said.
The amount of money Howard made by selling the fake goods was unavailable Thursday.
