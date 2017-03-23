Girl sexually assaulted by 2 boys at Charlotte middle school, police say

A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by two boys at Whitewater Middle School in western Mecklenburg County on Thursday, police said.
Police said they have identified the boys suspected of assaulting the girl. All three are students at the school on Running Rapids Road, north of the U.S. National Whitewater Center.
Charges are pending, as detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit “work through the juvenile court process,” CMPD said in a statement.
Police have not said where in the school the girl was assaulted. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Observer Thursday night.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-336-4466.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments