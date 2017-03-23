Iredell girl sexually assaulted after leaving high school each morning

A student who left North Iredell High School each morning with an older male teen was repeatedly sexually assaulted before returning to the school at the end of the day, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said Thursday.
The assaults happened from Feb. 13 through Feb. 27, according to the sheriff.
Another girl at the school reported the student’s daily disappearance to the school resource officer on March 7, Campbell said in a statement.
Investigators interviewed the victim at Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center in Statesville. She disclosed that she left school with the male “on numerous occasions” and that she was sexually assaulted at a location in Statesville, according to the statement.
Sheriff’s investigators charged Jaylen Dequan Minger, 19, of Gastonia, with first-degree kidnapping and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Statesville Police charged Minger with statutory rape of a child.
Gastonia Police arrested Minger on Monday. He was in the Gaston County Jail on Thursday on $150,000 bail.
