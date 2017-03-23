Sex offender ignites house before police shoot him with bean bags

A registered sex offender is accused of igniting a Gaston County house before police shot him with two bean bag rounds to end a several-hour standoff, the Gaston Gazette reported.
Gaston County Police went to the home in the 100 block of Brindle Street, off U.S. 321 south of Gastonia, to handle a domestic dispute between 28-year-old Joseph William Rudisill and his girlfriend early Tuesday, according to the Gazette.
The girlfriend lives at the home, which is divided into apartments, police told the newspaper. Rudisill lives in Morganton, jail records show
“He negotiated for a while,” Gaston County Police Capt. Curtis Rosselle told the Gazette. “That was off and on, good and bad. Then he told us he was going to set fire to the house, which he did.”
The girlfriend had already escaped the home safely.
Police shot Rudisill after he came onto a porch as the fire spread inside. The fire extensively damaged the home, although no injuries were reported.
Bean bag rounds don’t penetrate the skin but cause muscle spasms that temporarily immobilize a suspect.
Rudisill was charged with second-degree arson, resisting arrest, domestic criminal trespass, assault with a deadly weapon and failure to report a new address by a sex offender, Gaston County Jail records show. He was in the jail on $500,000 bail on Thursday.
