West Meck High student hospitalized after on-campus assault

A student at West Mecklenburg High on Tuckaseegee Road was hospitalized with serious injuries after an assailant knocked him unconscious while walking on campus Friday morning, police said.
The 15-year-old was taken to Carolinas Medical Center after the assault at 7:28 a.m.
Police said they identified a suspect and signed a warrant charging him with felony aggravated assault. Police said they will release the suspect’s name and age once they find and arrest him.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
