Can police stop killings before they happen? CMPD’s Chief Putney has a plan

1:35 President Obama's Commutations Pause

3:36 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:02 Spring weather in Charlotte Monday

2:14 Gamecocks celebrated at home after NCAA win over Florida

2:02 Frank Martin, USC 'enjoying every single minute of this ride'

3:08 UNC's Maye: I saw I had an opening, I just put it up and luckily it went in

1:59 Task force focused on helping Charlotte’s poor: “We are not going back to business as usual”

10:34 First-person video of massive downtown fire

3:05 Raleigh fire escapees describe 'big wall of flame' and 'terrifying experience'