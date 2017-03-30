CMPD officer arrested after argument with neighbor in Cabarrus County

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was arrested and charged with communicating threats after an argument with his neighbor in Cabarrus County on Thursday.
Officer Matthew Watts and the neighbor were both arrested and charged by Cabarrus County sheriff’s investigators, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a statement
CMPD hired Watts in 2002. He is assigned to CMPD’s Independence Division.
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is handling the criminal investigation, CMPD said.
