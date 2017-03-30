Mount Holly homicide victim identified as 35-year-old man

Mount Holly Police have identified the victim of Wednesday’s shooting on Woodcliff Lane as 35-year-old Christopher Dean Caskey.
Police found Caskey lying in the road with a gunshot wound to his chest at 8:17 p.m..
EMS took Caskey to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect was still at the scene when police arrived. Caskey knew the suspect, and the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between the pair, police said.
Josiah Russell Philpott, 34, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was in the Gaston County Jail without bail on Thursday night.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments