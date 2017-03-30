Woman says dog saved her from attack on south Charlotte greenways

A police helicopter and officers with dogs searched for an assailant on Thursday night in an attempted assault on a woman along the McAlpine Creek and Four Mile Creek Greenways in south Charlotte.
The woman, in her 20s, said she was walking her dog on the greenways when a man emerged from the woods and tried to assault her, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
Police said the victim’s dog might have bitten the man, causing him to leave, according to WBTV. Police took the woman and her dog home.
Police were searching for a man about 6-feet tall who wore a brown-hooded sweatshirt and brown pants, the station reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Staff videographer Davie Hinshaw contributed.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
