Body found in shallow Statesville grave identified as 26-year-old man

A man whose body was found with gunshot wounds in a shallow grave was identified Thursday as 26-year-old Darwin Lewis Turner Jr. of Statesville.
Turner’s body was found Tuesday in woods off Mahogany Road, off East Greenbriar Road in east Statesville.
Police went to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem on Thursday to attend the autopsy, which showed Turner died of gunshot wounds.
In a statement later Thursday, police said they “have been very busy conducting interviews, processing evidence, as well as attempting to locate persons related to the case. At this point today, the names of any suspects or persons of interests are not being released publicly in order to maintain the integrity of the case, and not jeopardize the ongoing investigative efforts being made.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340. Callers can remain anonymous.
