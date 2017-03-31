Ceremony remembers two CMPD officers killed in the line of duty a decade ago

Flags flew at half staff as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police remembered two of their own who were killed in the line of duty 10 years ago Friday.
Officers Sean Clark, 34, and Jeff Shelton, 35, were fatally shot on March 31, 2007, after responding to a domestic call at the Timber Ridge Apartments in east Charlotte. Their shootings were unrelated to the domestic incident.
Demeatrius Montgomery was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without parole.
Dozens of officers gathered on Friday at CMPD’s North Tryon Division office, where Clark and Shelton were assigned. Flags flew at half staff there.
March 31, 2017
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney told the families of Officers Shelton and Clark that their sacrifice will forever be remembered by the CMPD family and the community.
