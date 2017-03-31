15-year-old arrested in connection with Charlotte teen’s fatal shooting

Police on Friday charged a 15-year-old with accessory after the fact to murder in the death of 18-year-old Tyshaud Brown, whose body was found near a northwest Charlotte elementary school baseball field.
Brown was found on March 22 lying near the baseball field behind Allenbrook Elementary, in the 1400 block of Allenbrook Drive. He had been shot, police said, and Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they do not believe the shooting is related to any of the students or staff at the school, which has 550 K-5 students.
Police arrested the 15-year-old boy without incident on Friday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments