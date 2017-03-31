Police search for woman accused of concealing a death

Gastonia Police are requesting the public’s help in finding a woman accused of concealing a death.
Jennifer Lynn Wilson, 32, of Gastonia, is charged in connection with a man found dead in his car on Nov. 15, 2016, in a Walmart parking lot on North Myrtle School Road.
Wilson is accused of failing to notify law enforcement of the death of Salisbury resident Charles Unterstein. Police also charged Wilson with breaking into Unterstein’s 2007 gray Ford Focus and taking his wallet, a phone, $100 and a computer tablet.
Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call Gastonia police Detective M.B. Watts at 704-866-6885.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments