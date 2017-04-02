Uber driver shot in Ballantyne Saturday, police say

An Uber driver was shot when he was dropping off a customer in Ballantyne Saturday night.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened around 10:08 p.m. at the Atkins Circle Apartments in the 4300 block of Chuck Hollow Lane.
Police say the driver dropped off a customer in the apartment complex when he then encountered the shooter. The shooter fired multiple shots, one of them hitting the driver, officers say.
Police don't know the motive for the shooting.
The victim drove himself to the Circle K on Don Lochman Lane, police say. The man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main. Officers say the man does not have life-threatening injuries.
According to CMPD, the shooter lived in the apartment complex and has been arrested.
No names have been released.
WBTV is an Observer news partner.
